A look at Oscar Health Inc.’s (OSCR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on March 03, 2023, with Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) stock priced at $4.70, up 5.76% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.98 and dropped to $4.58 before settling in for the closing price of $4.69. OSCR’s price has ranged from $2.05 to $10.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.80%. With a float of $142.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2714 employees.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Oscar Health Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 524,436. In this transaction Interim CFO of this company sold 110,396 shares at a rate of $4.75, taking the stock ownership to the 117,452 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s EVP & Chief Legal Officer sold 7,252 for $4.75, making the entire transaction worth $34,451. This insider now owns 56,038 shares in total.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Oscar Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR)

Looking closely at Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.06 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Oscar Health Inc.’s (OSCR) raw stochastic average was set at 70.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.43. However, in the short run, Oscar Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.10. Second resistance stands at $5.24. The third major resistance level sits at $5.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.30.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.01 billion, the company has a total of 216,303K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,964 M while annual income is -606,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 995,130 K while its latest quarter income was -226,050 K.