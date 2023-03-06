Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A look at Verb Technology Company Inc.’s (VERB) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Company News

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) on March 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.139, plunging -4.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1499 and dropped to $0.132 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Within the past 52 weeks, VERB’s price has moved between $0.11 and $1.21.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.50%. With a float of $101.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.11 million.

The firm has a total of 107 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Verb Technology Company Inc. is 7.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Trading Performance Indicators

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Verb Technology Company Inc., VERB], we can find that recorded value of 2.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s (VERB) raw stochastic average was set at 6.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 187.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1739, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3639. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1476. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1577. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1655. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1297, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1219. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1118.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.08 million based on 103,491K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,520 K and income totals -34,490 K. The company made 2,190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Now that Kinross Gold Corporation’s volume has hit 8.5 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $3.78, up 0.54% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Antero Resources Corporation (AR) volume hitting the figure of 5.52 million.

Sana Meer -
March 03, 2023, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) trading session started at the price of $26.68, that was 3.25% jump from the session before....
Read more

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) volume exceeds 0.73 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
On March 03, 2023, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) opened at $2.21, higher 4.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.