A look at Verb Technology Company Inc.’s (VERB) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) on March 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.139, plunging -4.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1499 and dropped to $0.132 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Within the past 52 weeks, VERB’s price has moved between $0.11 and $1.21.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.50%. With a float of $101.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.11 million.

The firm has a total of 107 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Verb Technology Company Inc. is 7.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Trading Performance Indicators

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Verb Technology Company Inc., VERB], we can find that recorded value of 2.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s (VERB) raw stochastic average was set at 6.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 187.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1739, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3639. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1476. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1577. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1655. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1297, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1219. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1118.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.08 million based on 103,491K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,520 K and income totals -34,490 K. The company made 2,190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.