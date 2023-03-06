Search
Steve Mayer
A major move is in the offing as Frontline Ltd. (FRO) market cap hits 4.07 billion

March 03, 2023, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) trading session started at the price of $18.71, that was 3.72% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.982 and dropped to $18.58 before settling in for the closing price of $18.30. A 52-week range for FRO has been $7.48 – $19.29.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 17.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.80%. With a float of $142.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 79 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.47, operating margin of +18.77, and the pretax margin is +16.51.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Frontline Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Frontline Ltd. is 33.80%, while institutional ownership is 21.10%.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.47) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +30.70 while generating a return on equity of 7.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 77.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

Looking closely at Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO), its last 5-days average volume was 4.04 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Frontline Ltd.’s (FRO) raw stochastic average was set at 96.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.18. However, in the short run, Frontline Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.11. Second resistance stands at $19.25. The third major resistance level sits at $19.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.31.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Key Stats

There are 222,623K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.07 billion. As of now, sales total 749,380 K while income totals -11,150 K. Its latest quarter income was 382,190 K while its last quarter net income were 154,440 K.

