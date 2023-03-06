A major move is in the offing as Pfizer Inc. (PFE) market cap hits 228.25 billion

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $40.91, up 1.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.18 and dropped to $40.74 before settling in for the closing price of $40.62. Over the past 52 weeks, PFE has traded in a range of $39.81-$56.32.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 39.30%. With a float of $5.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.61 billion.

The firm has a total of 83000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. The insider ownership of Pfizer Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 70.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 227,603. In this transaction SVP & Controller of this company sold 4,218 shares at a rate of $53.96, taking the stock ownership to the 10,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s SVP & Controller sold 4,000 for $50.50, making the entire transaction worth $202,000. This insider now owns 15,064 shares in total.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.05) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.45% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pfizer Inc.’s (PFE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.47, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pfizer Inc., PFE], we can find that recorded value of 23.72 million was better than the volume posted last year of 23.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Pfizer Inc.’s (PFE) raw stochastic average was set at 8.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $41.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.46. The third major resistance level sits at $41.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.43.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 228.25 billion has total of 5,619,075K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 100,330 M in contrast with the sum of 31,372 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 24,289 M and last quarter income was 4,995 M.