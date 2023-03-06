A major move is in the offing as Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) market cap hits 5.71 billion

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) on March 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.28, soaring 4.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.53 and dropped to $8.235 before settling in for the closing price of $8.13. Within the past 52 weeks, SBSW’s price has moved between $8.00 and $20.64.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 40.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.00%. With a float of $166.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $705.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 84981 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.16, operating margin of +34.19, and the pretax margin is +26.46.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.32) by $0.72. This company achieved a net margin of +19.20 while generating a return on equity of 44.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -14.68% during the next five years compared to 39.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.43 and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

Looking closely at Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW), its last 5-days average volume was 4.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s (SBSW) raw stochastic average was set at 10.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.22. However, in the short run, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.58. Second resistance stands at $8.70. The third major resistance level sits at $8.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.99.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.71 billion based on 707,593K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,658 M and income totals 2,238 M.