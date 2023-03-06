Search
Sana Meer
Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) posted a 3.11% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

March 03, 2023, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) trading session started at the price of $6.69, that was 4.82% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.07 and dropped to $6.685 before settling in for the closing price of $6.64. A 52-week range for AMPS has been $4.26 – $14.72.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 153.90%. With a float of $67.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 44 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.89, operating margin of +25.33, and the pretax margin is +18.52.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Altus Power Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Altus Power Inc. is 56.40%, while institutional ownership is 41.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 34,965. In this transaction COFOUNDER,CHIEF CONST. OFFICER of this company sold 4,725 shares at a rate of $7.40, taking the stock ownership to the 3,871,708 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 4,470 for $7.40, making the entire transaction worth $33,078. This insider now owns 2,009,568 shares in total.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +8.10 while generating a return on equity of 1.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 153.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

Looking closely at Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Altus Power Inc.’s (AMPS) raw stochastic average was set at 16.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.31. However, in the short run, Altus Power Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.13. Second resistance stands at $7.29. The third major resistance level sits at $7.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.35.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Key Stats

There are 160,037K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.06 billion. As of now, sales total 71,800 K while income totals 5,910 K. Its latest quarter income was 30,440 K while its last quarter net income were -96,980 K.

