American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 14.34 million

March 03, 2023, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) trading session started at the price of $16.37, that was 1.49% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.55 and dropped to $16.14 before settling in for the closing price of $16.12. A 52-week range for AAL has been $11.65 – $21.42.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 106.30%. With a float of $642.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $650.95 million.

The firm has a total of 129700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.45, operating margin of +3.68, and the pretax margin is +0.38.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Airlines Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 1,195,727. In this transaction EVP Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 74,614 shares at a rate of $16.03, taking the stock ownership to the 398,371 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s EVP Chief Commercial Officer sold 12,775 for $13.84, making the entire transaction worth $176,806. This insider now owns 54,381 shares in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.14) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Airlines Group Inc., AAL], we can find that recorded value of 13.79 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 26.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 78.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.76. The third major resistance level sits at $16.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.74.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

There are 651,431K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.50 billion. As of now, sales total 48,971 M while income totals 127,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,189 M while its last quarter net income were 803,000 K.