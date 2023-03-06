American Tower Corporation (AMT) is expecting -8.47% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) on March 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $199.26, soaring 2.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $202.58 and dropped to $199.085 before settling in for the closing price of $197.53. Within the past 52 weeks, AMT’s price has moved between $178.17 and $282.47.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -32.60%. With a float of $464.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $465.65 million.

The firm has a total of 6391 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.21, operating margin of +29.01, and the pretax margin is +16.06.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Tower Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 1,954,875. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,025 shares at a rate of $195.00, taking the stock ownership to the 17,473 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s Director sold 1,739 for $218.59, making the entire transaction worth $380,128. This insider now owns 22,099 shares in total.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.13) by $0.67. This company achieved a net margin of +16.49 while generating a return on equity of 33.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.18% during the next five years compared to 7.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Trading Performance Indicators

American Tower Corporation (AMT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.84, a number that is poised to hit 1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Tower Corporation (AMT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Tower Corporation, AMT], we can find that recorded value of 2.46 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.61.

During the past 100 days, American Tower Corporation’s (AMT) raw stochastic average was set at 42.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $215.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $232.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $203.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $204.88. The third major resistance level sits at $207.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $200.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $197.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $196.70.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 91.98 billion based on 465,646K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,711 M and income totals 1,766 M. The company made 2,705 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -683,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.