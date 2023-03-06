Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.47% last month.

A new trading day began on March 03, 2023, with Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) stock priced at $185.31, up 0.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $186.80 and dropped to $182.94 before settling in for the closing price of $184.59. ADI’s price has ranged from $133.48 to $196.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 18.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 51.60%. With a float of $504.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $507.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24450 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.19, operating margin of +29.37, and the pretax margin is +25.79.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Analog Devices Inc. is 0.36%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 937,686. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,100 shares at a rate of $183.86, taking the stock ownership to the 59,657 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $193.09, making the entire transaction worth $965,450. This insider now owns 3,000 shares in total.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.73 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +22.88 while generating a return on equity of 7.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.82% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Analog Devices Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.62, a number that is poised to hit 2.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) saw its 5-day average volume 2.81 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.36.

During the past 100 days, Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) raw stochastic average was set at 83.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $173.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $160.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $187.72 in the near term. At $189.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $191.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $183.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $181.47. The third support level lies at $180.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 93.37 billion, the company has a total of 505,853K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,014 M while annual income is 2,749 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,250 M while its latest quarter income was 961,470 K.