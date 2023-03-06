Angi Inc. (ANGI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 441,550 K

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $2.51, up 3.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.58 and dropped to $2.46 before settling in for the closing price of $2.45. Over the past 52 weeks, ANGI has traded in a range of $1.81-$7.01.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 20.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -79.90%. With a float of $78.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $504.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4600 employees.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Angi Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 144,492. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 48,164 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 22,416 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 6 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $18. This insider now owns 70,580 shares in total.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Angi Inc.’s (ANGI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Angi Inc. (ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Angi Inc.’s (ANGI) raw stochastic average was set at 45.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.59 in the near term. At $2.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.35.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.24 billion has total of 504,471K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,892 M in contrast with the sum of -128,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 441,550 K and last quarter income was -53,350 K.