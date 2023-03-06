Search
Steve Mayer
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,076 M

On March 03, 2023, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) opened at $4.59, higher 1.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.70 and dropped to $4.56 before settling in for the closing price of $4.55. Price fluctuations for AMBP have ranged from $3.91 to $8.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 208.00% at the time writing. With a float of $149.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $529.00 million.

In an organization with 5800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is 75.33%, while institutional ownership is 19.30%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 208.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.55 million. That was better than the volume of 1.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s (AMBP) raw stochastic average was set at 35.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.47. However, in the short run, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.69. Second resistance stands at $4.76. The third major resistance level sits at $4.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.41.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Key Stats

There are currently 603,297K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,689 M according to its annual income of 237,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,076 M and its income totaled 12,000 K.

