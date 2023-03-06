BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) last year’s performance of -53.46% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on March 03, 2023, with BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) stock priced at $9.90, up 6.98% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.70 and dropped to $9.815 before settling in for the closing price of $9.74. BIGC’s price has ranged from $7.74 to $24.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -76.80%. With a float of $68.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.09, operating margin of -35.12, and the pretax margin is -49.96.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 72,861. In this transaction President Chief Exec Officer of this company sold 8,062 shares at a rate of $9.04, taking the stock ownership to the 530,161 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 3,183 for $9.04, making the entire transaction worth $28,767. This insider now owns 320,492 shares in total.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -50.14 while generating a return on equity of -152.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.27 million, its volume of 1.38 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s (BIGC) raw stochastic average was set at 33.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.81 in the near term. At $11.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.04.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 717.73 million, the company has a total of 73,681K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 279,080 K while annual income is -139,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 72,430 K while its latest quarter income was -32,980 K.