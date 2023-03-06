BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.84% last month.

On March 03, 2023, BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX) opened at $3.24, lower -9.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.5599 and dropped to $3.07 before settling in for the closing price of $3.61. Price fluctuations for BRTX have ranged from $2.46 to $5.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -30.60% at the time writing. With a float of $2.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.64 million.

In an organization with 7 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -346.10, operating margin of -57191.03, and the pretax margin is -96311.51.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BioRestorative Therapies Inc. is 17.90%, while institutional ownership is 20.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 17,150. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $2.86, taking the stock ownership to the 305,073 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s President, CEO, COB bought 400 for $3.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,241. This insider now owns 187,321 shares in total.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.45) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -96311.51 while generating a return on equity of -437.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 23.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 133.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.48, a number that is poised to hit -1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.2 million. That was better than the volume of 0.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, BioRestorative Therapies Inc.’s (BRTX) raw stochastic average was set at 38.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.20. However, in the short run, BioRestorative Therapies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.52. Second resistance stands at $3.79. The third major resistance level sits at $4.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.81. The third support level lies at $2.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX) Key Stats

There are currently 3,680K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 50 K according to its annual income of -44,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 30 K and its income totaled -4,660 K.