Bioventus Inc. (BVS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.65 million

Company News

On March 03, 2023, Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) opened at $2.33, lower -7.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.39 and dropped to $2.21 before settling in for the closing price of $2.41. Price fluctuations for BVS have ranged from $1.42 to $15.10 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 9.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 440.70% at the time writing. With a float of $52.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1160 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.42, operating margin of +11.88, and the pretax margin is +1.77.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bioventus Inc. is 15.64%, while institutional ownership is 68.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 733,502. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 65,963 shares at a rate of $11.12, taking the stock ownership to the 83,932 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s SVP & Chief Science Officer sold 32,997 for $11.17, making the entire transaction worth $368,425. This insider now owns 148,309 shares in total.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +4.50 while generating a return on equity of 6.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 440.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bioventus Inc. (BVS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bioventus Inc. (BVS)

Looking closely at Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS), its last 5-days average volume was 12.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Bioventus Inc.’s (BVS) raw stochastic average was set at 11.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 180.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 199.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.69. However, in the short run, Bioventus Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.34. Second resistance stands at $2.46. The third major resistance level sits at $2.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.98.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) Key Stats

There are currently 77,451K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 187.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 430,900 K according to its annual income of 19,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 128,660 K and its income totaled -108,250 K.

Newsletter

 

