Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On March 03, 2023, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) opened at $0.175, lower -5.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1824 and dropped to $0.1655 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Price fluctuations for BSFC have ranged from $0.15 to $2.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 51.40% at the time writing. With a float of $9.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.17 million.

In an organization with 21 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Blue Star Foods Corp. is 58.70%, while institutional ownership is 4.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 970. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $0.97, taking the stock ownership to the 33,409 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14, when Company’s Director bought 4,095 for $0.96, making the entire transaction worth $3,950. This insider now owns 20,306 shares in total.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.69 million. That was better than the volume of 2.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Blue Star Foods Corp.’s (BSFC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 153.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3377, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8884. However, in the short run, Blue Star Foods Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1804. Second resistance stands at $0.1899. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1973. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1635, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1561. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1466.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Key Stats

There are currently 28,540K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,970 K according to its annual income of -2,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,430 K and its income totaled -3,740 K.