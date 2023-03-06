British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) 20 Days SMA touches 0.34%: The odds favor the bear

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) on March 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $37.71, plunging -0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.06 and dropped to $37.71 before settling in for the closing price of $38.19. Within the past 52 weeks, BTI’s price has moved between $35.47 and $45.28.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 5.90%. With a float of $2.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.26 billion.

The firm has a total of 51809 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.00, operating margin of +41.47, and the pretax margin is +32.12.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Tobacco industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of British American Tobacco p.l.c. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +24.10 while generating a return on equity of 9.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.80% during the next five years compared to 3.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) Trading Performance Indicators

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.50

Technical Analysis of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [British American Tobacco p.l.c., BTI], we can find that recorded value of 3.4 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s (BTI) raw stochastic average was set at 30.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.29. The third major resistance level sits at $38.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.46.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 84.87 billion based on 2,292,126K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 34,206 M and income totals 8,245 M. The company made 3,418 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 551,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.