Can C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) hike of 27.09% in a week be considered a lucky break?

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) on March 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $25.29, soaring 33.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.94 and dropped to $24.03 before settling in for the closing price of $21.31. Within the past 52 weeks, AI’s price has moved between $10.16 and $30.92.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -241.60%. With a float of $89.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.73 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 704 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.79, operating margin of -77.59, and the pretax margin is -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 720,720. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,000 shares at a rate of $30.03, taking the stock ownership to the 233,664 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 4,578 for $19.95, making the entire transaction worth $91,343. This insider now owns 346,993 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Latest Financial update

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

C3.ai Inc. (AI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

The latest stats from [C3.ai Inc., AI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 27.29 million was superior to 20.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.63.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 88.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 151.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.06. The third major resistance level sits at $35.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.24. The third support level lies at $20.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.35 billion based on 110,251K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 252,760 K and income totals -192,070 K. The company made 62,410 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -68,850 K in sales during its previous quarter.