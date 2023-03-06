Can First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) hike of 9.36% in a week be considered a lucky break?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $6.37, up 4.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.55 and dropped to $6.30 before settling in for the closing price of $6.28. Over the past 52 weeks, AG has traded in a range of $5.90-$14.59.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1200.00%. With a float of $267.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $272.58 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.45, operating margin of -8.27, and the pretax margin is -9.84.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Silver Industry. The insider ownership of First Majestic Silver Corp. is 2.38%, while institutional ownership is 35.71%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -18.31 while generating a return on equity of -8.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1200.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.80% during the next five years compared to -33.08% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

The latest stats from [First Majestic Silver Corp., AG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.02 million was superior to 6.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) raw stochastic average was set at 16.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.71. The third major resistance level sits at $6.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.21. The third support level lies at $6.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.78 billion has total of 274,361K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 624,220 K in contrast with the sum of -114,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 148,190 K and last quarter income was -16,820 K.