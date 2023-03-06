Can Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) hike of 19.03% in a week be considered a lucky break?

March 03, 2023, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) trading session started at the price of $0.67, that was 10.31% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.75 and dropped to $0.6651 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. A 52-week range for SEV has been $0.54 – $8.75.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -31.80%. With a float of $38.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.65 million.

In an organization with 231 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3850.00, operating margin of -356250.00, and the pretax margin is -399593.75.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sono Group N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Sono Group N.V. is 54.22%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -399706.25 while generating a return on equity of -170.37.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 567.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.16 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 10.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 153.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9083, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0606. However, in the short run, Sono Group N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7703. Second resistance stands at $0.8026. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8552. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6854, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6328. The third support level lies at $0.6005 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

There are 90,554K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 56.80 million. As of now, sales total 20 K while income totals -75,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 140 K while its last quarter net income were -43,830 K.