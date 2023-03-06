Can Vornado Realty Trust’s (VNO) drop of -4.32% in a week be considered a lucky break?

March 03, 2023, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) trading session started at the price of $19.20, that was -0.46% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.63 and dropped to $19.20 before settling in for the closing price of $19.60. A 52-week range for VNO has been $19.15 – $47.26.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -2.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -505.10%. With a float of $176.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3146 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.42, operating margin of +18.70, and the pretax margin is -20.05.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vornado Realty Trust stocks. The insider ownership of Vornado Realty Trust is 8.09%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 4,998,913. In this transaction Director of this company sold 119,100 shares at a rate of $41.97, taking the stock ownership to the 1,100,451 shares.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.1) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -19.25 while generating a return on equity of -5.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -505.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.33% during the next five years compared to -31.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) saw its 5-day average volume 3.36 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Vornado Realty Trust’s (VNO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.69 in the near term. At $19.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.02. The third support level lies at $18.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Key Stats

There are 191,867K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.76 billion. As of now, sales total 1,800 M while income totals -346,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 446,940 K while its last quarter net income were -477,750 K.