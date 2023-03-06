Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

On March 03, 2023, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) opened at $7.35, lower -12.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.12 and dropped to $6.62 before settling in for the closing price of $7.90. Price fluctuations for CDIO have ranged from $0.80 to $10.25 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $4.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.12 million.

In an organization with 4 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. is 19.80%, while institutional ownership is 55.60%.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.66) by $0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 83461.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 40.26 million. That was better than the volume of 5.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s (CDIO) raw stochastic average was set at 64.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 475.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 273.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.79. Second resistance stands at $8.71. The third major resistance level sits at $9.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.79.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Key Stats

There are currently 9,515K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 75.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1 K according to its annual income of -140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -842 K.