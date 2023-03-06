CENN (Cenntro Electric Group Limited) climbed 5.66 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) on March 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.4978, soaring 5.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5299 and dropped to $0.495 before settling in for the closing price of $0.49. Within the past 52 weeks, CENN’s price has moved between $0.26 and $3.00.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -38.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 99.00%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

The firm has a total of 260 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cenntro Electric Group Limited, CENN], we can find that recorded value of 2.42 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 27.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5530, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0994. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5367. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5508. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5716. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5018, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4810. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4669.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 129.23 million based on 261,308K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,580 K and income totals -16,420 K.