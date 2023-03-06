ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) posted a 6.03% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $9.96, down -1.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.44 and dropped to $9.90 before settling in for the closing price of $11.26. Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has traded in a range of $8.07-$20.99.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -18.10%. With a float of $328.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $341.68 million.

The firm has a total of 1436 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.53, operating margin of -72.06, and the pretax margin is -74.19.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 53.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 10, was worth 19,899,580. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,989,958 shares at a rate of $10.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 09, when Company’s Director sold 508,101 for $10.08, making the entire transaction worth $5,121,795. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -73.59 while generating a return on equity of -76.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ChargePoint Holdings Inc., CHPT], we can find that recorded value of 11.82 million was better than the volume posted last year of 10.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) raw stochastic average was set at 45.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.35. The third major resistance level sits at $13.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.63.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.85 billion has total of 341,684K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 241,010 K in contrast with the sum of -132,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 125,340 K and last quarter income was -84,480 K.