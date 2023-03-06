China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -24.36%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $4.68, up 19.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.59 and dropped to $4.31 before settling in for the closing price of $4.47. Over the past 52 weeks, CJJD has traded in a range of $1.43-$9.65.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 15.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 61.60%. With a float of $2.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.53 million.

In an organization with 911 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. The insider ownership of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is 7.05%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s (CJJD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97

Technical Analysis of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.93 million. That was better than the volume of 0.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s (CJJD) raw stochastic average was set at 47.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 337.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 223.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.82. However, in the short run, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.85. Second resistance stands at $6.36. The third major resistance level sits at $7.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.80. The third support level lies at $3.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 90.99 million has total of 5,337K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 164,390 K in contrast with the sum of -3,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 35,699 K and last quarter income was -138 K.