Citigroup Inc. (C) 20 Days SMA touches 2.83%: The odds favor the bear

March 03, 2023, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) trading session started at the price of $51.48, that was 1.85% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.385 and dropped to $51.48 before settling in for the closing price of $51.40. A 52-week range for C has been $40.01 – $58.99.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -29.90%. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 billion.

The firm has a total of 240000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Citigroup Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Citigroup Inc. is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 149,772. In this transaction Head of Human Resources of this company sold 2,950 shares at a rate of $50.77, taking the stock ownership to the 82,779 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s CEO, Legacy Franchises sold 11,903 for $51.10, making the entire transaction worth $608,303. This insider now owns 65,764 shares in total.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.84 while generating a return on equity of 7.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.15% during the next five years compared to 5.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Citigroup Inc. (C) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Citigroup Inc., C], we can find that recorded value of 15.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 17.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Citigroup Inc.’s (C) raw stochastic average was set at 93.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $52.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $52.98. The third major resistance level sits at $53.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.85.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Key Stats

There are 1,943,712K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 99.91 billion. As of now, sales total 101,078 M while income totals 14,845 M. Its latest quarter income was 30,444 M while its last quarter net income were 2,513 M.