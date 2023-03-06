Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.82 million

Company News

On March 03, 2023, Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) opened at $116.12, lower -0.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $120.3788 and dropped to $111.01 before settling in for the closing price of $119.88. Price fluctuations for DUOL have ranged from $60.50 to $121.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.20% at the time writing. With a float of $21.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.25 million.

The firm has a total of 600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Duolingo Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 1,082,165. In this transaction Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $108.22, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,000 for $108.08, making the entire transaction worth $540,400. This insider now owns 43,987 shares in total.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.55) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Duolingo Inc. (DUOL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 100.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Duolingo Inc., DUOL], we can find that recorded value of 1.44 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.75.

During the past 100 days, Duolingo Inc.’s (DUOL) raw stochastic average was set at 96.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $122.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $126.26. The third major resistance level sits at $132.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $113.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $107.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $104.02.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) Key Stats

There are currently 39,636K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 250,770 K according to its annual income of -60,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 96,070 K and its income totaled -18,450 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Can First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) hike of 9.36% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Sana Meer -
First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $6.37, up 4.14% from the previous trading day....
Read more

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) kicked off at the price of $35.27: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Shaun Noe -
DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) on March 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $33.51, soaring 5.60% from the previous trading...
Read more

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) soared 9.81 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Steve Mayer -
March 03, 2023, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) trading session started at the price of $43.68, that was 9.81% jump from the session before....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.