Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.82 million

On March 03, 2023, Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) opened at $116.12, lower -0.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $120.3788 and dropped to $111.01 before settling in for the closing price of $119.88. Price fluctuations for DUOL have ranged from $60.50 to $121.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.20% at the time writing. With a float of $21.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.25 million.

The firm has a total of 600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Duolingo Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 1,082,165. In this transaction Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $108.22, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,000 for $108.08, making the entire transaction worth $540,400. This insider now owns 43,987 shares in total.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.55) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Duolingo Inc. (DUOL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 100.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Duolingo Inc., DUOL], we can find that recorded value of 1.44 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.75.

During the past 100 days, Duolingo Inc.’s (DUOL) raw stochastic average was set at 96.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $122.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $126.26. The third major resistance level sits at $132.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $113.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $107.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $104.02.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) Key Stats

There are currently 39,636K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 250,770 K according to its annual income of -60,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 96,070 K and its income totaled -18,450 K.