E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) kicked off at the price of $0.18: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $0.18, down -1.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1964 and dropped to $0.1766 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Over the past 52 weeks, EJH has traded in a range of $0.17-$18.40.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 12.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -166.00%. With a float of $238.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 526 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.78

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.88 million, its volume of 3.73 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 214.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4002, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9693. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1941 in the near term. At $0.2051, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2139. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1743, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1655. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1545.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 44.40 million has total of 239,939K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 63,750 K in contrast with the sum of -5,430 K annual income.