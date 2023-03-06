Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) last year’s performance of -6.16% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

March 03, 2023, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) trading session started at the price of $8.02, that was 3.66% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.32 and dropped to $7.99 before settling in for the closing price of $7.93. A 52-week range for YMM has been $4.12 – $10.18.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -87.70%. With a float of $982.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.06 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7103 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.46, operating margin of -82.00, and the pretax margin is -77.93.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.02) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -78.47 while generating a return on equity of -12.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Looking closely at Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM), its last 5-days average volume was 9.06 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (YMM) raw stochastic average was set at 65.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.49. However, in the short run, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.36. Second resistance stands at $8.51. The third major resistance level sits at $8.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.70.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Key Stats

There are 1,105,724K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.77 billion. As of now, sales total 730,790 K while income totals -573,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 254,240 K while its last quarter net income were 55,320 K.