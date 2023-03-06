General Electric Company (GE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 76,555 M

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) on March 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $85.90, soaring 0.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.035 and dropped to $85.15 before settling in for the closing price of $85.72. Within the past 52 weeks, GE’s price has moved between $46.77 and $85.73.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -5.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 116.30%. With a float of $1.08 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 172000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.80, operating margin of +5.23, and the pretax margin is +1.84.

General Electric Company (GE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of General Electric Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 106,895. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 1,442 shares at a rate of $74.13, taking the stock ownership to the 15,943 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Director bought 1,200 for $77.65, making the entire transaction worth $93,180. This insider now owns 5,563 shares in total.

General Electric Company (GE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.13) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +1.13 while generating a return on equity of 2.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.50% during the next five years compared to 16.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Trading Performance Indicators

General Electric Company (GE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of General Electric Company (GE)

The latest stats from [General Electric Company, GE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.2 million was inferior to 7.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.95.

During the past 100 days, General Electric Company’s (GE) raw stochastic average was set at 98.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $87.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $88.07. The third major resistance level sits at $89.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $83.46.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 93.37 billion based on 1,089,286K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 76,555 M and income totals 225,000 K. The company made 21,785 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,221 M in sales during its previous quarter.