Genius Group Limited (GNS) volume exceeds 62.6 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $2.19, up 59.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.30 and dropped to $2.11 before settling in for the closing price of $2.28. Over the past 52 weeks, GNS has traded in a range of $0.30-$36.75.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -49.80%. With a float of $10.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 241 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.28, operating margin of -35.16, and the pretax margin is -36.14.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Group Limited is 51.19%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -36.49 while generating a return on equity of -19.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Looking closely at Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS), its last 5-days average volume was 15.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 28.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) raw stochastic average was set at 43.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 270.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 307.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.58. However, in the short run, Genius Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.58. Second resistance stands at $5.54. The third major resistance level sits at $6.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.20.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 49.01 million has total of 21,520K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,780 K in contrast with the sum of -4,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,970 K and last quarter income was -2,590 K.

