Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) soared 1.95 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on March 03, 2023, with Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock priced at $10.45, up 1.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.545 and dropped to $10.40 before settling in for the closing price of $10.27. GOGL’s price has ranged from $7.24 to $16.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 19.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -16.20%. With a float of $122.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 37 workers is very important to gauge.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Golden Ocean Group Limited is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 31.50%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.46 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Golden Ocean Group Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 77.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

The latest stats from [Golden Ocean Group Limited, GOGL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.99 million was superior to 1.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s (GOGL) raw stochastic average was set at 96.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.62. The third major resistance level sits at $10.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.25.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.06 billion, the company has a total of 143,330K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,113 M while annual income is 461,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 249,560 K while its latest quarter income was 68,210 K.