Investors finally get a glimpse of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) volume hitting the figure of 2.23 million.

On March 03, 2023, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) opened at $0.8982, lower -4.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.90 and dropped to $0.87 before settling in for the closing price of $0.93. Price fluctuations for BITF have ranged from $0.38 to $4.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 168.10% at the time writing. With a float of $180.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 106 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.56, operating margin of +40.05, and the pretax margin is +25.16.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 7.25%, while institutional ownership is 17.05%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 10.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 168.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) saw its 5-day average volume 1.97 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 57.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8740, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1230. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8967 in the near term. At $0.9133, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8533. The third support level lies at $0.8367 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

There are currently 218,275K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 275.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 169,490 K according to its annual income of 22,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 33,250 K and its income totaled -84,810 K.