Investors finally get a glimpse of Edison International (EIX) volume hitting the figure of 1.81 million.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on March 03, 2023, with Edison International (NYSE: EIX) stock priced at $65.67, up 2.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.34 and dropped to $65.36 before settling in for the closing price of $65.56. EIX’s price has ranged from $54.45 to $73.32 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 6.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -20.00%. With a float of $382.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $382.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13388 workers is very important to gauge.

Edison International (EIX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of Edison International is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 7,692. In this transaction Director of this company bought 111 shares at a rate of $69.30, taking the stock ownership to the 6,178 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s Director bought 155 for $67.18, making the entire transaction worth $10,413. This insider now owns 6,011 shares in total.

Edison International (EIX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.48 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.50% during the next five years compared to -12.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Edison International’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edison International (EIX)

The latest stats from [Edison International, EIX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.37 million was superior to 2.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.61.

During the past 100 days, Edison International’s (EIX) raw stochastic average was set at 82.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $67.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $68.65. The third major resistance level sits at $69.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.69. The third support level lies at $64.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 25.08 billion, the company has a total of 382,566K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,220 M while annual income is 824,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,016 M while its latest quarter income was 470,000 K.

