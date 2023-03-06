Search
Shaun Noe
Investors finally get a glimpse of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) volume hitting the figure of 1.95 million.

On March 03, 2023, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) opened at $0.2105, higher 4.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2248 and dropped to $0.206 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Price fluctuations for WNW have ranged from $0.18 to $2.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 52.80% at the time writing. With a float of $32.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 53 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.05, operating margin of -10.17, and the pretax margin is -9.12.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Meiwu Technology Company Limited is 33.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -9.12 while generating a return on equity of -6.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14

Technical Analysis of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) raw stochastic average was set at 1.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 335.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2718, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7457. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2247 in the near term. At $0.2341, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2435. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2059, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1965. The third support level lies at $0.1871 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Key Stats

There are currently 32,969K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,260 K according to its annual income of -1,080 K.

