Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors finally get a glimpse of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) volume hitting the figure of 33.09 million.

Company News

March 03, 2023, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) trading session started at the price of $4.67, that was 0.21% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.749 and dropped to $4.56 before settling in for the closing price of $4.67. A 52-week range for NU has been $3.26 – $8.48.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.80%. With a float of $3.13 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.68 billion.

In an organization with 6068 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nu Holdings Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Nu Holdings Ltd. is 9.49%, while institutional ownership is 66.00%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 30.63 million. That was better than the volume of 30.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) raw stochastic average was set at 60.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.36. However, in the short run, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.77. Second resistance stands at $4.85. The third major resistance level sits at $4.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.47. The third support level lies at $4.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Key Stats

There are 4,609,989K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.65 billion. As of now, sales total 4,792 M while income totals -364,580 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,451 M while its last quarter net income were -297,610 K.

