Investors finally get a glimpse of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) volume hitting the figure of 2.96 million.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) on March 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.53, plunging -20.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.54 and dropped to $2.19 before settling in for the closing price of $2.77. Within the past 52 weeks, ONCS’s price has moved between $0.74 and $31.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 36.70%. With a float of $0.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.79 million.

In an organization with 40 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 30.95%, while institutional ownership is 8.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 55. In this transaction VP, Finance of this company sold 40 shares at a rate of $1.37, taking the stock ownership to the 1,008 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s VP, Finance sold 283 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $105. This insider now owns 22,975 shares in total.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Latest Financial update

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$4.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$4.9) by $0.4. This company achieved a return on equity of -154.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) Trading Performance Indicators

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -18.13

Technical Analysis of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 22.24 million. That was better than the volume of 2.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s (ONCS) raw stochastic average was set at 12.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 346.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 220.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.76. However, in the short run, OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.43. Second resistance stands at $2.66. The third major resistance level sits at $2.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.96. The third support level lies at $1.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.21 million based on 2,971K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -34,180 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,061 K in sales during its previous quarter.