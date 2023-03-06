Investors finally get a glimpse of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) volume hitting the figure of 0.97 million.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $1.45, up 25.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.82 and dropped to $1.45 before settling in for the closing price of $1.42. Over the past 52 weeks, REKR has traded in a range of $0.56-$5.08.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 3.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.50%. With a float of $47.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.48 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 249 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.52, operating margin of -218.38, and the pretax margin is -213.00.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Rekor Systems Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 38.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 523,804. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 243,902 shares at a rate of $2.15, taking the stock ownership to the 6,089,591 shares.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.9 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.27) by -$0.63. This company achieved a net margin of -187.33 while generating a return on equity of -40.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rekor Systems Inc.’s (REKR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

The latest stats from [Rekor Systems Inc., REKR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.38 million was inferior to 0.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Rekor Systems Inc.’s (REKR) raw stochastic average was set at 60.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 159.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5830, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4970. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9167. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0533. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3133. The third support level lies at $1.1767 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 82.31 million has total of 53,590K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,290 K in contrast with the sum of -26,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,430 K and last quarter income was -48,090 K.