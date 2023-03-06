Investors must take note of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (YQ) performance last week, which was 0.94%.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) on March 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.00, soaring 6.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.18 and dropped to $0.99 before settling in for the closing price of $1.00. Within the past 52 weeks, YQ’s price has moved between $0.61 and $3.78.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 67.20%. With a float of $36.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.13 million.

The firm has a total of 1459 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.80, operating margin of -62.66, and the pretax margin is -66.01.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is 18.10%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.66) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -66.01 while generating a return on equity of -101.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) Trading Performance Indicators

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29

Technical Analysis of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [17 Education & Technology Group Inc., YQ], we can find that recorded value of 0.2 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (YQ) raw stochastic average was set at 26.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6031, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5600. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2700. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8900. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7900.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 45.10 million based on 50,803K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 342,800 K and income totals -226,270 K. The company made 17,510 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,310 K in sales during its previous quarter.