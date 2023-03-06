Investors must take note of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s (GEHC) performance last week, which was 1.81%.

A new trading day began on March 03, 2023, with GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) stock priced at $75.53, up 1.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.90 and dropped to $75.12 before settling in for the closing price of $75.04. GEHC’s price has ranged from $53.00 to $76.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.70%. With a float of $453.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $453.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 50000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.37, operating margin of +13.98, and the pretax margin is +13.70.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 36.73%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +10.35 while generating a return on equity of 14.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

Looking closely at GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.23.

However, in the short run, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $77.14. Second resistance stands at $77.91. The third major resistance level sits at $78.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $73.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 34.06 billion, the company has a total of 453,926K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,341 M while annual income is 1,916 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,938 M while its latest quarter income was 554,000 K.