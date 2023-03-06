Search
Shaun Noe
Investors must take note of Getty Realty Corp.’s (GTY) performance last week, which was 1.57%.

Company News

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) on March 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $34.16, soaring 3.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.14 and dropped to $33.832 before settling in for the closing price of $33.91. Within the past 52 weeks, GTY’s price has moved between $24.66 and $36.49.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 6.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 37.00%. With a float of $42.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.73 million.

In an organization with 32 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.89, operating margin of +63.06, and the pretax margin is +54.38.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Getty Realty Corp. is 9.85%, while institutional ownership is 76.50%.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.27) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +54.38 while generating a return on equity of 11.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 107.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.72 million. That was better than the volume of 0.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Getty Realty Corp.’s (GTY) raw stochastic average was set at 84.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.63. However, in the short run, Getty Realty Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.44. Second resistance stands at $35.94. The third major resistance level sits at $36.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.33. The third support level lies at $32.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.58 billion based on 46,738K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 165,590 K and income totals 90,040 K. The company made 43,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 27,310 K in sales during its previous quarter.

