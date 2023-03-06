JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) volume exceeds 9.51 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On March 03, 2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) opened at $141.51, higher 1.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $143.74 and dropped to $141.08 before settling in for the closing price of $141.07. Price fluctuations for JPM have ranged from $101.28 to $144.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 7.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -21.30% at the time writing. With a float of $2.91 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.96 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 293723 employees.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 19, was worth 50,448. In this transaction Director of this company bought 375 shares at a rate of $134.53, taking the stock ownership to the 22,040 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s General Counsel sold 23,148 for $140.31, making the entire transaction worth $3,247,803. This insider now owns 48,311 shares in total.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.06) by $0.5. This company achieved a net margin of +23.79 while generating a return on equity of 12.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.99% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.09, a number that is poised to hit 3.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) saw its 5-day average volume 9.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 9.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.52.

During the past 100 days, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) raw stochastic average was set at 98.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $138.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $144.57 in the near term. At $145.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $147.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $141.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $140.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $139.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Key Stats

There are currently 2,943,355K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 415.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 154,792 M according to its annual income of 37,676 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 47,409 M and its income totaled 11,008 M.