Kellogg Company (K) volume exceeds 1.95 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On March 03, 2023, Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) opened at $65.45, lower -0.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.60 and dropped to $64.85 before settling in for the closing price of $65.62. Price fluctuations for K have ranged from $59.54 to $77.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 3.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -35.60% at the time writing. With a float of $317.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $346.55 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 30000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.83, operating margin of +10.70, and the pretax margin is +7.82.

Kellogg Company (K) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kellogg Company is 16.50%, while institutional ownership is 85.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 201,675. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 2,975 shares at a rate of $67.79, taking the stock ownership to the 14,935 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 5,700 for $68.26, making the entire transaction worth $389,091. This insider now owns 20,166 shares in total.

Kellogg Company (K) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.84) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +6.27 while generating a return on equity of 25.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.82% during the next five years compared to -5.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kellogg Company (K). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kellogg Company (K)

Looking closely at Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), its last 5-days average volume was 2.29 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Kellogg Company’s (K) raw stochastic average was set at 6.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.27. However, in the short run, Kellogg Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $65.68. Second resistance stands at $66.01. The third major resistance level sits at $66.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $64.18.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Key Stats

There are currently 341,830K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.43 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,315 M according to its annual income of 960,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,833 M and its income totaled -98,000 K.