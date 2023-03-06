Last month’s performance of 0.87% for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is certainly impressive

March 03, 2023, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) trading session started at the price of $78.49, that was 0.46% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.71 and dropped to $77.345 before settling in for the closing price of $78.27. A 52-week range for CP has been $65.17 – $84.22.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 6.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -9.70%. With a float of $929.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $930.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12754 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.93, operating margin of +38.34, and the pretax margin is +34.84.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is 0.02%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.79) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +39.90 while generating a return on equity of 9.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.06% during the next five years compared to 8.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.05 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s (CP) raw stochastic average was set at 75.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $79.11 in the near term. At $79.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $80.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.86. The third support level lies at $76.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) Key Stats

There are 930,768K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 98.99 billion. As of now, sales total 6,780 M while income totals 2,705 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,814 M while its last quarter net income were 936,250 K.