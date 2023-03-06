Search
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of 5.98% for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is certainly impressive

Company News

On March 03, 2023, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) opened at $5.35, higher 4.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.72 and dropped to $5.32 before settling in for the closing price of $5.41. Price fluctuations for SWN have ranged from $4.79 to $9.87 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 36.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -16.50% at the time writing. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.10 billion.

In an organization with 1118 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.13, operating margin of +49.20, and the pretax margin is +12.66.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Southwestern Energy Company is 0.59%, while institutional ownership is 84.30%.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.31) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +12.33 while generating a return on equity of 53.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 0.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 29.93 million. That was better than the volume of 25.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Southwestern Energy Company’s (SWN) raw stochastic average was set at 32.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.67. However, in the short run, Southwestern Energy Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.82. Second resistance stands at $5.97. The third major resistance level sits at $6.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.17. The third support level lies at $5.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Key Stats

There are currently 1,099,931K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,002 M according to its annual income of 1,849 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,380 M and its income totaled 2,901 M.

