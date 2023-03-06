Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) to new highs

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) on March 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.97, soaring 6.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.05 and dropped to $2.95 before settling in for the closing price of $2.84. Within the past 52 weeks, CS’s price has moved between $2.70 and $8.02.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -11.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -163.50%. With a float of $3.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.83 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 51680 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Credit Suisse Group AG is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 2.80%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -33.41 while generating a return on equity of -16.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -163.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.69

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 22.57 million, its volume of 17.83 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) raw stochastic average was set at 15.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.07 in the near term. At $3.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.87.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.95 billion based on 3,112,790K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 22,877 M and income totals -7,642 M. The company made 6,012 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,446 M in sales during its previous quarter.