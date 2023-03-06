Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Gold Fields Limited (GFI) to new highs

A new trading day began on March 03, 2023, with Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) stock priced at $9.49, up 3.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.67 and dropped to $9.449 before settling in for the closing price of $9.33. GFI’s price has ranged from $7.03 to $17.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 9.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.70%. With a float of $858.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $890.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5957 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.48, operating margin of +36.51, and the pretax margin is +30.66.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +18.81 while generating a return on equity of 19.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to 35.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gold Fields Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Looking closely at Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI), its last 5-days average volume was 5.33 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) raw stochastic average was set at 42.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.70. However, in the short run, Gold Fields Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.74. Second resistance stands at $9.81. The third major resistance level sits at $9.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.30.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.25 billion, the company has a total of 891,379K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,287 M while annual income is 711,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 640,100 K while its latest quarter income was -360,800 K.