Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) to new highs

A new trading day began on March 03, 2023, with Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) stock priced at $24.63, up 0.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.725 and dropped to $24.42 before settling in for the closing price of $24.43. GPK’s price has ranged from $18.45 to $24.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 16.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 146.30%. With a float of $303.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.33, operating margin of +11.00, and the pretax margin is +7.58.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 1,439,400. In this transaction EVP & President, International of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $23.99, taking the stock ownership to the 209,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director sold 24,200 for $22.46, making the entire transaction worth $543,532. This insider now owns 92,021 shares in total.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +5.53 while generating a return on equity of 25.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.54% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Looking closely at Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), its last 5-days average volume was 3.03 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (GPK) raw stochastic average was set at 97.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.07. However, in the short run, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.73. Second resistance stands at $24.88. The third major resistance level sits at $25.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.12.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.50 billion, the company has a total of 307,122K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,440 M while annual income is 522,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,386 M while its latest quarter income was 156,000 K.