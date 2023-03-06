Search
Let's look at the key reasons that are pushing Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) to new highs

March 03, 2023, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) trading session started at the price of $1.63, that was 5.26% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.71 and dropped to $1.52 before settling in for the closing price of $1.62. A 52-week range for HYFM has been $1.18 – $17.62.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 205.90%. With a float of $39.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.09 million.

The firm has a total of 709 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.17, operating margin of +3.61, and the pretax margin is -1.19.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 49.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 93,142. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of the Board of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $3.73, taking the stock ownership to the 1,607,395 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s President sold 3,500 for $14.64, making the entire transaction worth $51,240. This insider now owns 274,225 shares in total.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.32) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +2.80 while generating a return on equity of 3.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 205.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc., HYFM], we can find that recorded value of 0.48 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s (HYFM) raw stochastic average was set at 25.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7551, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9685. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7667. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4533. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3867.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Key Stats

There are 45,170K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 73.00 million. As of now, sales total 479,420 K while income totals 13,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 74,160 K while its last quarter net income were -23,540 K.

