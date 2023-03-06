Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) to new highs

Analyst Insights

On March 03, 2023, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) opened at $46.99, higher 1.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.515 and dropped to $46.00 before settling in for the closing price of $47.33. Price fluctuations for PBF have ranged from $16.66 to $49.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -56.80% at the time writing. With a float of $109.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.49 million.

The firm has a total of 3616 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.04, operating margin of +9.04, and the pretax margin is +7.60.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PBF Energy Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 5,555,729. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 117,500 shares at a rate of $47.28, taking the stock ownership to the 44,126 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 32,500 for $45.97, making the entire transaction worth $1,493,937. This insider now owns 14,662 shares in total.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $6.49) by $1.47. This company achieved a net margin of +6.14 while generating a return on equity of 83.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.57, a number that is poised to hit 2.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PBF Energy Inc., PBF], we can find that recorded value of 2.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.34.

During the past 100 days, PBF Energy Inc.’s (PBF) raw stochastic average was set at 94.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $49.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.04. The third major resistance level sits at $51.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.03.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Key Stats

There are currently 128,975K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 46,830 M according to its annual income of 2,877 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,846 M and its income totaled 637,800 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.07 million

Steve Mayer -
SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) on March 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.80, soaring 6.74% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Last month’s performance of -19.20% for DermTech Inc. (DMTK) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
March 03, 2023, DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) trading session started at the price of $3.70, that was 17.37% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on March 03, 2023, with NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) stock priced at $20.46, down -1.67% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.