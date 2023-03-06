Search
Sana Meer
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) to new highs

Analyst Insights

March 03, 2023, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) trading session started at the price of $37.56, that was 2.24% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.13 and dropped to $37.50 before settling in for the closing price of $37.87. A 52-week range for TCOM has been $14.29 – $40.17.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 83.90%. With a float of $641.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $647.91 million.

The firm has a total of 33732 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.04, operating margin of -7.05, and the pretax margin is -2.35.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Trip.com Group Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Trip.com Group Limited is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 53.00%.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.18) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -2.75 while generating a return on equity of -0.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Trip.com Group Limited, TCOM], we can find that recorded value of 5.56 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, Trip.com Group Limited’s (TCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 93.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.08. The third major resistance level sits at $41.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.14.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Key Stats

There are 599,630K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 25.85 billion. As of now, sales total 3,142 M while income totals -86,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 968,000 K while its last quarter net income were 37,000 K.

Trading Directions

